Company Profile
Creative Construction Services Inc
Creative Construction services Inc. is working as General contractor in California. We are specialized in home remodeling, fire damage repair, water damage repair, roofing repair, carpenter for more details your can visit to our company website, or your can call us directly on 562-905-1122 to fix your appointment with our professional staff
Contact Information
- Address
- 543 W. Mountain View Ave, La Habra, California 90631 227
- Phone
- 562-905-1122
- richard@createcsi.com
- Website
- http://www.createcsi.com