Company Profile

Creative Hi-Tech Ltd.

Creative Hi-Tech Ltd. logo
Creative Hi-Tech is an ISO 9001:2008 registered and IPC-A-610-D compliant contract manufacturer of high technology assembly service since 1998. We have designed and assembled custom PCBs for clients from various industries. We have a team of engineers and designers, possessing sound technical know-how in handling complicated PCB assembly projects. The result is premium quality PCB assemblies that add value to your applications.

Contact Information

Address
710 Cooper Ct. Schaumburg, IL 60173, Schaumburg, Illinois 60173 227
Phone
2246534000

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