Company Profile
Creative Hi-Tech Ltd.
Creative Hi-Tech is an ISO 9001:2008 registered and IPC-A-610-D compliant contract manufacturer of high technology assembly service since 1998. We have designed and assembled custom PCBs for clients from various industries. We have a team of engineers and designers, possessing sound technical know-how in handling complicated PCB assembly projects. The result is premium quality PCB assemblies that add value to your applications.
Contact Information
- Address
- 710 Cooper Ct. Schaumburg, IL 60173, Schaumburg, Illinois 60173 227
- Phone
- 2246534000
- sales@creativehitech.com
- Website
- https://www.creativehitech.com/