Company Profile
CREEATIVE ENERGY INC
Renewable Biomass Fuel firelog.
100% biodegradable
99% recycled materials
9 times cleaner than wood
approx. 1.5lbs
approx 2 hour flame
water resistant
1% ash per pound
94%less CO than wood and
84% less Particulate Matter
6 pack
Firestarters ( balls and pucks) approx. burn time 45 min.
100% biodegradable
99% recycled materials
9 times cleaner than wood
approx. 1.5lbs
approx 2 hour flame
water resistant
1% ash per pound
94%less CO than wood and
84% less Particulate Matter
6 pack
Firestarters ( balls and pucks) approx. burn time 45 min.
Contact Information
- Address
- 6415 Rte 10, Upper Salmon Creek, NB E4A 1E4 39
- Phone
- 506-339-9103
- eastcst@nbnet.nb.ca
- Website
- http://cei.bravehost.com/