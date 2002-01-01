Company Profile

Crescent Plastics, Inc.

Crescent Plastics, Inc. logo
Crescent Plastics extrudes various thermoplastic parts for a variety of market sectors including Construction,Architectural Products,and Clean Energy.Our process provides for various geometries up to 20" wide and parts can be produced in a wide variety of thermoplastic materials including materials with outstanding mechanical properties and UV resistance.Ballasted Mounting Systems,Wind Deflectors,Tubing and structural components are all candidates for plastic extrusion.

Contact Information

Address
955 Diamond Avenue, Evansville, IN 47711 227
Phone
812-428-9345

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