Company Profile
Crescent Plastics, Inc.
Crescent Plastics extrudes various thermoplastic parts for a variety of market sectors including Construction,Architectural Products,and Clean Energy.Our process provides for various geometries up to 20" wide and parts can be produced in a wide variety of thermoplastic materials including materials with outstanding mechanical properties and UV resistance.Ballasted Mounting Systems,Wind Deflectors,Tubing and structural components are all candidates for plastic extrusion.
Contact Information
- Address
- 955 Diamond Avenue, Evansville, IN 47711 227
- Phone
- 812-428-9345
- Website
- http://www.crescentplastics.com