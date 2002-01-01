Company Profile

Critter Solar Guards

Critter Solar Guards logo
Based in Massachusetts, Critter Solar Guards specializes in protecting residential solar panel systems from animal damage. We install custom-fitted, durable critter guards that prevent squirrels, birds, and pests from nesting under your panels or damaging wires. Our solutions are clean, roof-safe, and built to last. We offer free inspections and honest advice, protect your solar investment with trusted local experts.

Contact Information

Address
Massachusetts, Massachusetts, Massachusetts 01094 227
Phone
5085389339

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