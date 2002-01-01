Currently Crown Security Solutions oversees the security operations for two large developers of solar farms in Europe, whom both will testify to our proven methods to secure their projects.



Crown Security Solutions takes a proactive professional approach to Security and operates throughout the UK but predominantly throughout the South West of England. Our versatile team consists of experienced operators and consultants with operational experience from different parts of the world so you can rest assure we can develop and implement the right security management plan to safe guard you, your assets