Company Profile
Crum Manufacturing
Crum Manufacturing has been in business for over 20 years. We are ISO-9001 certified. We are a complete machine shop with design, fabrication, milling, turning, welding, finishing, and CMM services. We are available for rapid prototyping, inspection fixtures, and mass production runs.
Please contact us today and allows us to help your company!
Please contact us today and allows us to help your company!
Contact Information
- Address
- 1265 Waterville-Monclova Rd PO Box 28, Waterville, Ohio 43566 227
- Phone
- 419-878-9779
- brian@crummfg.com
- Website
- http://www.crummfg.com