Company Profile
crystal consultancy
An enrolled NGO can easily also get monetary assistance coming from authorizations firms and also regional, national and also global donors. NGO does not needs to register on its own to perform philanthropic, well-being or developing activities. Nonetheless, there are some specific kinds of activities that may entirely be actually performed if the NGO is actually registered beneath the country's particular takes action or lawful tips regulating NGOs (specifically related to fund-raising).
Contact Information
- Address
- Office No.204 45B, 1st Floor Hasanpur Main Road, ,Patparganj,Delhi-110092, ,Patparganj,Delhi-110092, New Delhi, Delhi 110092 101
- Phone
- 07838272423
- Website
- https://www.80g.co/section-80g/