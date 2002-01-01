we are importers for Audary New Energy vacuum tube solar water heaters into the Costa Blanca area of Spain.

Audary is a leading Chinese manufacturer of solar water heating equipment.

Here at cssolar we are actively building the Audary brand in our local area , and welcome any one interested in importing Audary products into their own area, re-enforcing the brand.

Here in Spain solar water heating works well and will produce free hot water for over 300 days per year !!



Solar water heating works