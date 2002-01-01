CTM Labeling Systems

CTM is located in Salem, OH and manufactures labeling automation equipment used in many industries. Labelers built by CTM can be found in automotive, pharmaceutical, food processing/packaging, health and beauty, and e-Commerce environments to name a few. Our complete line of labeling systems includes: Wrap, Bottle, Tabletop Wrap, Front/Back, Horizontal and Vertical Trunnion, Clamshell, Hugger, Pail, Top/Bottom as well as custom designed systems to handle the most challenging labeling needs.