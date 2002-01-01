Company Profile
CTM Labeling Systems
CTM is located in Salem, OH and manufactures labeling automation equipment used in many industries. Labelers built by CTM can be found in automotive, pharmaceutical, food processing/packaging, health and beauty, and e-Commerce environments to name a few. Our complete line of labeling systems includes: Wrap, Bottle, Tabletop Wrap, Front/Back, Horizontal and Vertical Trunnion, Clamshell, Hugger, Pail, Top/Bottom as well as custom designed systems to handle the most challenging labeling needs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1318 Quaker Circle, Salem, OH 44460 227
- Phone
- 330-332-1800
- ctmsales@ctmint.com
- Website
- http://ctmlabelingsystems.com/