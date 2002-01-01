Company Profile

Cucumber Eco Solutions Ltd

Cucumber Eco Solutions Ltd logo
Cucumber Eco Solutions Ltd helps homeowners and landlords improve energy efficiency through expert retrofit assessments and advice. Our qualified team identifies cost-effective upgrades, supports access to grants, and guides clients towards warmer, greener, and more sustainable homes. Learn more at cucumbereco.co.uk
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Contact Information

Address
Kimada House, 442 Flixton Rd, Urmston,, Urmston, Manchester M41 6QT 226
Phone
0333 038 8113

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