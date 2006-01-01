Company Profile
CUMIC STEEL LIMITED
CUMIC is a professional, independent steel trading company active around the world, dealing with steel products such as flats, longs, pipes and special steel. We work hard to respond quickly and flexibly to our customer's needs. For more than 13 years, we've been passionate about achieving better purchasing results for our customers.
Contact Information
- Address
- City Centre Tower A, 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District, Shanghai, China, Shanghai, Shanghai 200051 45
- Phone
- 86ï¼ˆ21ï¼‰56118383
- cumicsteel2006@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.cumic.com/