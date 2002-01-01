Company Profile
Custom Coils
Custom Coils, established in 1967, offers a wide range of magnetic components including high voltage transformers, DC Igniters, designed and quoted for industrial purpose. Spread over 17,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing plant. Custom Coils is a distinguished company in providing world class custom transformers and inductors.
Contact Information
- Address
- P.O. Box 348,, Alcester, SD 57001, Alcester, SD 57001-0348 227
- Phone
- 6059342460
- customcoils1@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.customcoils.com/