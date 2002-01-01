Company Profile

Custom Coils

Custom Coils logo
Custom Coils, established in 1967, offers a wide range of magnetic components including high voltage transformers, DC Igniters, designed and quoted for industrial purpose. Spread over 17,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing plant. Custom Coils is a distinguished company in providing world class custom transformers and inductors.

Contact Information

Address
P.O. Box 348,, Alcester, SD 57001, Alcester, SD 57001-0348 227
Phone
6059342460

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