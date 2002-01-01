Custom Solar and Leisure is the Tucson expert in Solar Power, Solar Panels, Solar Pool Heating and Solar Installation. Custom Solar and Leisure is one of the most highly reviewed Solar Installers in Tucson. Don't take our word for it. Read our reviews on

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Contact Us @ (520) 247-3060 or Visit our website @ CustomSolarandLeisure.com.



Custom Solar and Leisure is a full service solar power contracting company located in Tucson, Arizona.