Company Profile

CYBORGDEF RESEARCH

CYBORGDEF RESEARCH logo
40 years in experience in the international cleaning
business , 5 years in research & development of a total cleaning solution for clothes & environments,3 years in verification, 14 months in the globasl market.license in biotechnology & lifesciences.

Contact Information

Address
D-62 KIRTI NAGAR 2ND FLOOR, NEW DELHI, NCR 110015 101
Phone
+91 11 4506 5005/6,0833/0844
Email
raj@saffa.in

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