Company Profile
CYBORGDEF RESEARCH
40 years in experience in the international cleaning
business , 5 years in research & development of a total cleaning solution for clothes & environments,3 years in verification, 14 months in the globasl market.license in biotechnology & lifesciences.
business , 5 years in research & development of a total cleaning solution for clothes & environments,3 years in verification, 14 months in the globasl market.license in biotechnology & lifesciences.
Contact Information
- Address
- D-62 KIRTI NAGAR 2ND FLOOR, NEW DELHI, NCR 110015 101
- Phone
- +91 11 4506 5005/6,0833/0844
- raj@saffa.in
- Website
- http://www.saffa.in