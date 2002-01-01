Company Profile
Cyclopic Energy
Cyclopic Energy provides industry-leading technical services
to consultants, site owners or developers, authorities, and wind turbine suppliers
to achieve the best outcome in any small scale wind energy project,
from the feasibility study to detailed specifications, commissioning and system monitoring
to consultants, site owners or developers, authorities, and wind turbine suppliers
to achieve the best outcome in any small scale wind energy project,
from the feasibility study to detailed specifications, commissioning and system monitoring
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 6377, Adelaide, South Australia 5000 14
- Phone
- +61 8 7120 6308
- info@cyclopicenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.cyclopicenergy.com/