Company Profile
Dahching Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
Dahching is a pioneer manufacturer of welding machine for global market. We keep upgrading the techniques to offer a variety of welding machine such as Grating Welding Machine, Projection Welding Machine, Seam Welding Machine, Flash Butt Welding Machine, and Spot Welding Machine.
Contact Information
- Address
- 311-2 Kangkou Village, Anting Dist., Tainan City, Taiwan 745 210
- Phone
- 886-6-5932646
- daichen@ms27.hinet.net
- Website
- http://www.dahching.com/