DALLOYED FASTENERS

Manufacturer of Stud Bolts ,Hex Nuts, Hex Bolts, Threaded Rods, Washers & Other fasteners with standard or custom specification across grades like Stainless Steel, Titanium, Super Duplex Stainless Steel, Monel 400, Hastelloy X , C2000 , B2, B3 ,C22 ,C276, Incoloy 600, 601, 602, 617, 625, 718, 725, 925, 800, 800HT, 825, Duplex Steel S32205, S31803, Nimonic 75, 80A, 90, 105, 115, 263, Nitronic 50 & 60, Copper Nickel C70600, C71500, ETP Copper, Silicon Bronze, C64200, C96400, & Aluminium Bronze.