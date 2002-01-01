Dandelion Energy

Dandelion's mission is to make it easy and affordable to heat and cool every home with the renewable energy in the ground: geothermal energy.



Conceived at X, Alphabet's innovation lab, Dandelion is now an independent company offering geothermal heating and cooling systems to homeowners, starting in the Northeastern US.



The team brings leadership experience from X, SolarCity and Mosaic, and shares a personal commitment to mitigate climate change by making renewable technology more accessible.