Company Profile
Dandelion Renewables
Are you not sure if a wind turbine, or solar panels, or LED lighting or their combination is a better decision for you? Dandelion Renewables can show to you the most cost-effective and rewarding opportunities in solar power, wind power and energy conservation. We are very excited to offer, to design and to install new solutions that not only reduce the environmental footprint, but also improve the bottom line of your personal finances or a business.
Contact Information
- Address
- 9812 87Ave, Edmonton, Alberta t6e2n6 39
- Phone
- 780 566 6058