Daniel Footwear's new site also makes it really easy to share your new purchases or any items you discover with a whole host of social media applications. You can blog about your new purchase or tell all your friends on Facebook you Like something, all without leaving the Daniel Footwear site! Besides showing your love for Daniel Footwear on Facebook and interacting on Twitter, you will also get exclusive privileges and discounts instantly when you sign up with a new account on the website.