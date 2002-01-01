Company Profile

Danish Power Systems

Danish Power Systems logo
Danish Power Systems (DPS) is a research based development company founded in 1994, working in the fields of energy and chemistry. Our focus is on the development of HT-PEM FCs. Our mission is to promote and develop environmentally sustainable technology to the benefit of the society and our business partners. The "core" / active part of the FC is the MEA. It is the MEA that utilizes the fuel and thereby generates electrical power.

Contact Information

Address
Egeskovvej 6C, Kvistgaard, Kvistgaard 3490 60
Phone
(+45) 45873934

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