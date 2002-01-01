Company Profile
Danish Power Systems
Danish Power Systems (DPS) is a research based development company founded in 1994, working in the fields of energy and chemistry. Our focus is on the development of HT-PEM FCs. Our mission is to promote and develop environmentally sustainable technology to the benefit of the society and our business partners. The "core" / active part of the FC is the MEA. It is the MEA that utilizes the fuel and thereby generates electrical power.
Contact Information
- Address
- Egeskovvej 6C, Kvistgaard, Kvistgaard 3490 60
- Phone
- (+45) 45873934
- daposy@daposy.com
- Website
- http://daposy.com/