Company Profile

Danish Renewable Energy A/S

Danish Renewable Energy A/S logo
Pre-financed heating, cooling and/or hot water systems based on the latest heat pump technology from 15kW up to 1200kW per machine. Lower your costs and use sustainability without investment. Enjoy new and efficient systems just by sharing your energy savings with us. SUSTAINABILITY WITHOUT INVESTMENT. Turnkey solutions and industrial heat pumps! For heating, cooling and hot water. SGready (Smart grid ready)

Contact Information

Address
Kogle Allé 5,1, Hoersholm, Rudersdal 2970 60
Phone
+4572625060

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