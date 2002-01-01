Company Profile

Danish Solar Energy ltd

Danish Solar Energy ltd logo
A Clean Solution - photovoltaic energy
We offer complete photovoltaic solutions.
We have more than 18 years experience with project management/design. Danish Solar Energy ltd. has been involved in production of solar technology since 1993 and today produces a wide range of innovative high quality modules for building integration (BIPV) on roofs, facades, shading louvers or directly integrated in windows, in addition to large scalar standard module. Please see our refereces on our homepage.

Contact Information

Address
Flensbjerg 2-8, Holeby, Lolland 4690 60
Phone
+45 39437767

Social Media