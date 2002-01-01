A Clean Solution - photovoltaic energy

We offer complete photovoltaic solutions.

We have more than 18 years experience with project management/design. Danish Solar Energy ltd. has been involved in production of solar technology since 1993 and today produces a wide range of innovative high quality modules for building integration (BIPV) on roofs, facades, shading louvers or directly integrated in windows, in addition to large scalar standard module. Please see our refereces on our homepage.