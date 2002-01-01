Danquilah Solar Venture designs, manufactures, sales, installs, operates and repairs solar systems in the fields of electrification, cooling and heating. we also, partake in research and development in the above mentioned areas. some of our achievements includes successful design and construction of solar-PHCN hybrid generator, solar lantern, and solar air-conditioner. we moreover, wrote a book, waiting for publication, "Utilization of Solar Energy Resources in Nigeria". DSV is CAC registered.