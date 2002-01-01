Company Profile
Data retrieval
Digital photo recovery program is very important tool for professional photographer's as well as non professional photographers to insure the security of the images in unusual condition of digital cameras. Unusual condition for a digital camera could be hardware malfunctioning, virus infection or logical errors.
Digital snaps retrieval software retrieves all images whether they are corrupted due to some reason or accidentally deleted. Application scans the device thoroughly and displays thumbna
Digital snaps retrieval software retrieves all images whether they are corrupted due to some reason or accidentally deleted. Application scans the device thoroughly and displays thumbna
Contact Information
- Address
- street co-street, city-town, AK 20100 227
- Phone
- 981-111-1111
- drtvl@dataretrieval.biz
- Website
- http://www.dataretrieval.biz