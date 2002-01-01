Company Profile
Database converter software
MySQL to MSSQL database conversion software migrates MySQL database into MSSQL quickly. MySQL to MSSQL database migration tool accurately transfers MySQL record. MySQL to MSSQL database conversion utility is read-only and non-destructive utility to convert the selected columns and rows records from MySQL to MSSQL server. MySQL to MSSQL database migration application program support full functionality and structure of the existing database.
Contact Information
- Address
- street, city-town, state 20100 227
- Phone
- 001-9811111111
- tools@db-convert.com
- Website
- http://www.db-convert.com