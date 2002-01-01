Davis Morris

Established in 2009, 24/7 Moneybox is the trading name of Active Securities Limited. They offer a financial helping hand, providing fast and reliable cash loans until your next payday. It's a simple way to catch an advance to help you cover unexpected bills and avoid incurring additional bank charges. Apply easily online and money can be transferred to any UK bank account the same day. Poor credit history isn't necessarily a problem and clients can borrow up to £800. Typical 2198.3% APR.