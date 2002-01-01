Through its 20 years of experience in the EV market, DBT provides turnkey charging infrastructure hardware from Level I to Level III DC fast charger and software, as well as integration services for every EV charging application, including fleet, public and home. The DBT subsidiary, DBT USA, officially launched its Chicago based operations in April of 2011. With over 6,000 stations installed since 1992 in more than 20 countries worldwide, DBT is the leading provider of EV charging infrastructure