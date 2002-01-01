Company Profile
DC Systems
The RTrig, CAISO-approved Remote Intelligence Gateway (RIG) software on your server, or as a turn-key RIG, meets the requirements for participation in California's electric markets. DC Systems provides Smart Grid software for utilities, large energy users, and power generators. Customers worldwide use the DC Systems RTscada™ family of products to put intelligence where it is needed-in hundreds of locations such as substations, control centers, and power generation sites.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1600 Seaport Blvd, Ste 150, Redwood City, CA 94063 227
- Phone
- 650-425-7700
- Sales@DCsystems.com