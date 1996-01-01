Dean Infotech is ISO 9001:2015 certified and government registered company providing end-to-end Software Development, Website Designing & Development, Mobile Apps Development, Salesforce.com Development and Digital Marketing Solution to its global clients since 1996.



A dedicated team of resources is working round the clock to provide continued services with 99.99% uptime guarantee. We have specialization in .Net/PHP/iOS/Android development/Salesforce Integration along with SEO/SMO services.