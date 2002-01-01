Deege Solar is a Nationwide Solar Panel Installation company based in Kent, specialising in Solar Panels, Solar Batteries, Solar Maintenance and EV Charger Installations. As a family-run business, we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service and craftsmanship, and have maintained our status as UK leading Solar Panel Installers, by keeping up to date with all industry certifications, including RECC, IWA, MCS, and Napit, as well as new emerging technologies.