DEGERenergie GmbH Tracking Systems

DEGERenergie is the leading manufacturer with the world's largest product range of single and dual axis solar tracking systems. The company's market position is based on the unique patented Maximum Light Detection (MLD) technology, which makes it possible to maximize the yield of solar power plants. The energy yield with MLD tracking is up to 46 percent higher than that of rigid systems.

You can't always rely on the weather. But you can rely on an intelligent control system from DEGERenergie.