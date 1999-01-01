Headquartered in Horb am Neckar, Germany with U.S. headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, DEGERenergie (www.DEGERenergie.com) designs, develops and manufactures tracking systems to control photovoltaic modules in solar technology systems. Founded by Artur Deger in 1999, the company is now the global market leader with more than 35,000 solar tracking systems installed in 40 countries.