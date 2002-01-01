Company Profile
DEHN Inc,
DEHN is a world leading supplier of Lightning and Surge protection, with specialized knowledge and products designed for the particularly harsh and lightning risk environments that Wind Generators and Photovoltaic systems are exposed to.
DEHN has served the electrical industry for for more than 100 years.
DEHN's products include Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) for electrical circuits including power, measurement and control, instrumentation and communication.
DEHN has served the electrical industry for for more than 100 years.
DEHN's products include Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) for electrical circuits including power, measurement and control, instrumentation and communication.
Contact Information
- Address
- 851 South Kings Highway, Fort Pierce, Florida 34945 227
- Phone
- (772) 460-9315
- info@dehn-usa.com
- Website
- http://www.dehn-usa.com