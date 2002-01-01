Company Profile

DEL ILLUMINATION CO.LTD

DEL ILLUMINATION CO.LTD logo
DEL ILLUMINATION CO., LTD.

We are a professional manufacturer of solar led street light in Shenzhen, which is the production base of LED in China. Our solar led street light is all in one design which means solar panel, battery, led lamp are all designed together, which is much easier for installation compared with separate panel solar led street light. What's more, it is 100% energy saving compared with traditional street light because it is not needed for electricity.

Contact Information

Address
3rd Industrial Zone,Shiyan Town,Bao'an District, Shenzhen, Gu 518108 45
Phone
+86-13006686213

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