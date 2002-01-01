Company Profile
Delicate Software Solutions
Delicate Software Solutions is based in Dubai, UAE and our primary business is enterprise software solutions. The company offers VAT ready Accounting Software with Inventory Management, professional solutions for HR Management Payroll System.
EzyAccounting is a simple accounting software in Dubai, UAE. Anyone can use this accounting software with very little knowledge of accounts. DelicateSoft developed HR and Payroll System, this accounting and inventory software in Dubai.
EzyAccounting is a simple accounting software in Dubai, UAE. Anyone can use this accounting software with very little knowledge of accounts. DelicateSoft developed HR and Payroll System, this accounting and inventory software in Dubai.
Contact Information
- Address
- Dubai, Dubai, Dubai 12345 225
- Phone
- 97144216577