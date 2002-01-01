Company Profile

Delray Lighting Inc.

Delray Lighting Inc. logo
Delray Lighting Inc. is a Burbank, California based manufacturer of energy efficient LED, CFL, and fluorescent retrofit and new construction commercial lighting fixtures, in business since 1991. Delray distributes through a nation-wide network of regional sales representatives located in nearly all 50 states and Canada.

Contact Information

Address
7545 N. Lockheed Drive, Burbank, CA 91505 227
Phone
818-767-3793

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