Company Profile
Delray Lighting Inc.
Delray Lighting Inc. is a Burbank, California based manufacturer of energy efficient LED, CFL, and fluorescent retrofit and new construction commercial lighting fixtures, in business since 1991. Delray distributes through a nation-wide network of regional sales representatives located in nearly all 50 states and Canada.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7545 N. Lockheed Drive, Burbank, CA 91505 227
- Phone
- 818-767-3793
- info@delraylighting.com
- Website
- http://www.delraylighting.com