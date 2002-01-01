Company Profile
Delta Volt SAC
DeltaVolt is a renewable energy company in Peru. We provide solar, wind and hydro solutions for rural electrification, industry, agriculture, telecommunication and other off grid needs. We also install hot water systems and provide energy efficient appliances according to requests. We emphasize on long lasting quality and always combine our installations with adequate training.
Contact Information
- Address
- Bruno Moll 176, Miraflores, Lima 18 170
- Phone
- 01 271 1102
- hberg@deltavolt.pe
- Website
- http://deltavolt.pe