Company Profile
Demand Side Management
We are Eisenbach Consulting, LLC - focused on leading the energy industry in Demand Side Management and Energy Procurement Strategies. As one of the first entities licensed by the Public Utility Commission of Texas as an electricity "Aggregator", we have maintained a perfect record with the PUCT; zero complaints have been filed. We offer green energy solutions, renewable energy credits, and turn-key energy management and procurement solutions for commercial and industrial clients nationwide.
Contact Information
- Address
- 921 Shiloh Rd B-300, Tyler, TX 75701 227
- Phone
- 800-977-4020