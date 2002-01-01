Company Profile
Demo King
Demo King is here to facilitate you with all your residential solar requirement. We can provide home solar installation and maintenance to all your needs, we have it all. Either you want on-grid that are connected to the grid and offset your home's electricity usage, grid-connected photovoltaic solar structures with battery storage to light your residence during a power outage, or off-grid solar processes that work independently of the grid and provide continuous electricity to your household.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4809 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20011 227
- Phone
- 2029353280
- info@demokingsolar.com
- Website
- http://www.demokingdc.com