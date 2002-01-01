Company Profile

Department of Green Energy Inc.

Department of Green Energy Inc. logo
Department of Green Energy is a State of Florida licensed, insured, and bonded general contractor, specializing in eco efficiency and renewable energy products. We work with every home and business to custom design an eco-efficient, renewable energy system that gets the electric bill as close to zero without taking any additional money from the owners budget with nothing out of pocket.

Contact Information

Address
1925 Floranada Rd, #125, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 227
Phone
(844) 473-3651

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