Company Profile
Department of Green Energy Inc.
Department of Green Energy is a State of Florida licensed, insured, and bonded general contractor, specializing in eco efficiency and renewable energy products. We work with every home and business to custom design an eco-efficient, renewable energy system that gets the electric bill as close to zero without taking any additional money from the owners budget with nothing out of pocket.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1925 Floranada Rd, #125, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 227
- Phone
- (844) 473-3651