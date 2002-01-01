Company Profile
Depex Technologies
Depex Technologies is a global IT service provider with expertise in end to end global technology solutions, enterprise IT solutions, mobility solutions, web solutions and internet marketing solutions to its various clients. Depex provides services mainly in USA and also all other countries. Depex Technologies provides website & mobile app Development, digital marketing, ERP, Software Outsourcing & Ecommerce Solutions. They offer their services in USA, CANADA, Netherlands, UAE, Turkey,
Contact Information
- Address
- 352 Seventh Ave, NY 10001, US, New York, NY 10001, New York City, New York 10001 227
- Phone
- 03156755090
- Website
- https://depextechnologies.com/