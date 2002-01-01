Derecktor Shipyards

Derecktor Shipyard was established by legendary boat builder Robert E. Derecktor in 1947 and has become known worldwide for building a wide range of innovative and technically demanding vessels, from swift America's Cup defenders to sturdy and reliable commercial workboats. Today, under the guidance of Bob's sons, Paul and Tom, Derecktor operates two impressive facilities: Derecktor - New York in Mamaroneck, NY and Derecktor - Florida in Dania Beach, FL. Derecktor is known as an international leader in custom yacht and commercial construction in addition to providing full service, repair and refit capabilities at each of its yards.