Company Profile
DESENK ELEVATOR (CHINA ) CO., LTD.
DESENK ELEVATOR (CHINA) CO., LTD. and the United States large and medium-sized manufacturing companies and elevator parts company has a long history of reaching a close strategic alliance. De Senke provide not only American-made elevator equipment and components, as well as European and American countries to grant better manufacturing technology and scientific management mode.
URL:http://www.dskelevator.com/
Add: No.1888 Xiangyang West Road,Nanxun,Huzhou,Zhejiang,China
Tel: 86-572-3635952
URL:http://www.dskelevator.com/
Add: No.1888 Xiangyang West Road,Nanxun,Huzhou,Zhejiang,China
Tel: 86-572-3635952
Contact Information
- Address
- No.1888 Xiangyang West Road,Nanxun,Huzhou,Zhejiang,China, HUZHOU, ZHEJIANG 341500 45
- Phone
- 86-572-3635952
- export@desenk.com.cn
- Website
- http://www.dskelevator.com/