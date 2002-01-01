DESENK ELEVATOR (CHINA) CO., LTD. and the United States large and medium-sized manufacturing companies and elevator parts company has a long history of reaching a close strategic alliance. De Senke provide not only American-made elevator equipment and components, as well as European and American countries to grant better manufacturing technology and scientific management mode.

URL:http://www.dskelevator.com/

Add: No.1888 Xiangyang West Road,Nanxun,Huzhou,Zhejiang,China

Tel: 86-572-3635952