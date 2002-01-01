Company Profile

Designer Purse Shop

Designer Purse Shop logo
Designerpurseshop.com, a division of Uboslav Marketing, Ltd., is dedicated to bringing our customers high-end, authentic designer handbags and wallets at discounted prices. We acquire all of our merchandise directly from reputable resellers in the US. We are a secure website to shop on thanks to MonsterCommerce SSL. We often update our stock and aim to keep you the customer happy!

Contact Information

Address
1840 W. Whittier Blvd # 415 La Habra, CA 90631, La Habra, CA 90631 227
Phone
1(866)489-6608

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