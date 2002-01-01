Company Profile
Designer Purse Shop
Designerpurseshop.com, a division of Uboslav Marketing, Ltd., is dedicated to bringing our customers high-end, authentic designer handbags and wallets at discounted prices. We acquire all of our merchandise directly from reputable resellers in the US. We are a secure website to shop on thanks to MonsterCommerce SSL. We often update our stock and aim to keep you the customer happy!
Contact Information
- Address
- 1840 W. Whittier Blvd # 415 La Habra, CA 90631, La Habra, CA 90631 227
- Phone
- 1(866)489-6608
- adamwhite121@gmail.com