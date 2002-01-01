Company Profile
DeVry University
DeVry University offers a Bachelor's Degree in Renewable Energy. Students will be exposed to creating and implementing green technologies such as wind, solar, geothermal, and biomass power. Topics covered within the program include: maintenance and repair, design, engineering and technology, environmental science, data analysis, computers and electronics, and conservation principles.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1200 E Diehl Rd, Naperville, IL 60563 227
- Phone
- 866-338-7934