Company Profile
DFC Tank Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co., Ltd.
DFC Tank Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co., Ltd. was named Dongfang
Petro-chemical Machinery Factory at the very beginning and renamed in 2015. Our company
offers hundreds of high-quality pressure vessels, covering extensive scopes of heat
exchangers, air coolers, condensers, ammonia synthetic towers, methanol synthesis towers,
rectifying columns, scrubbers, absorption towers, drying towers, stripping towers
Petro-chemical Machinery Factory at the very beginning and renamed in 2015. Our company
offers hundreds of high-quality pressure vessels, covering extensive scopes of heat
exchangers, air coolers, condensers, ammonia synthetic towers, methanol synthesis towers,
rectifying columns, scrubbers, absorption towers, drying towers, stripping towers
Contact Information
- Address
- No.336, Qianqiu Road, Gaoyi Industrial Park, Shijiazhuang, Hebei 051330 45
- Phone
- 86-0311-85150018
- dfctank@jeawin.com
- Website
- http://www.dfctank.com