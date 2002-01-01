Company Profile

DFC Tank Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

DFC Tank Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co., Ltd. logo
DFC Tank Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co., Ltd. was named Dongfang

Petro-chemical Machinery Factory at the very beginning and renamed in 2015. Our company

offers hundreds of high-quality pressure vessels, covering extensive scopes of heat

exchangers, air coolers, condensers, ammonia synthetic towers, methanol synthesis towers,

rectifying columns, scrubbers, absorption towers, drying towers, stripping towers

Contact Information

Address
No.336, Qianqiu Road, Gaoyi Industrial Park, Shijiazhuang, Hebei 051330 45
Phone
86-0311-85150018

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