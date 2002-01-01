Company Profile

Diaspark Inc

Diaspark Inc logo
About Diaspark
As a global specialist in IT services and technology solutions, Diaspark offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments, including leadership positions in custom software development, enterprise solutions and enterprise mobility solutions, IT Consulting. We have led the way in developing Information technology solutions for more than 16 years. Our state-of-the-art facilities across New York, New Jersey and India help our customers leverage our global delivery model

Contact Information

Address
200 Metroplex Drive, Suite 401,, Edison, US 08817 227
Phone
+1 732 248 8335

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