Company Profile
Diligentia Services
Diligentia Services thus is coming up with a one day Conference on Alternate Energy :Potentials to transform the Energy Mix which is scheduled for 10th of July' 2015 to diligently address and deliberate on the potentials of the alternate energy and its capability to transform the energy mix.
Fee structure
The registration fee is INR 18,000/ per delegate +14% service tax).
More Details :
Sarika Bhasin
Mo. +91 9953199813
Ph.-+91 11 43102635/36/37.
Email: - sarika@diligentia.net.in
Fee structure
The registration fee is INR 18,000/ per delegate +14% service tax).
More Details :
Sarika Bhasin
Mo. +91 9953199813
Ph.-+91 11 43102635/36/37.
Email: - sarika@diligentia.net.in
Contact Information
- Address
- B-112, 11th floor, Himalaya House -23 KG Marg, New Delhi-1, New Delhi, New Delhi 110001 101
- Phone
- 01143102635
- sarika@diligentia.net.in
- Website
- http://www.diligentia.net.in