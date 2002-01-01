Diligentia Services thus is coming up with a one day Conference on Alternate Energy :Potentials to transform the Energy Mix which is scheduled for 10th of July' 2015 to diligently address and deliberate on the potentials of the alternate energy and its capability to transform the energy mix.



Fee structure

The registration fee is INR 18,000/ per delegate +14% service tax).



More Details :

Sarika Bhasin

Mo. +91 9953199813

Ph.-+91 11 43102635/36/37.

Email: - sarika@diligentia.net.in